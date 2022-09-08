Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Buffalo featured Wardlow defending his TNT championship against Tony Nese following Mr. Mayhem’s huge six-man tag victory at Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago.

Nese, who has had some moments to shine since joining the promotion back in 2021, did gets some offense in, but it wasn’t enough to stop Wardlow from hitting him with a Symphony of powerbombs to pick up the win and keep his title streak alive. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Music to our ears on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LfxZ5eubSi — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 8, 2022

