Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C. featured Wardlow defending his TNT championship against Brian Cage, who is competing in his first television matchup in quite some time.

The hoss fight saw both men show off their incredible power and athleticism, with Cage matching the champ blow for blow. However, he would eventually fall victim to Wardlow’s Powerbomb Symphony, marking Mr. Mayhem’s fifth successful title defense.

Highlights from the matchup are below.

Are we witnessing the brink of an upset to the TNT Championship right now?! @briancagegmsi floors the champ! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/msIqFzS5Er — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

That was definitely NOT a powerbomb by @RealWardlow! Tune in to #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/uaFx1LXZd6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

#AndSTILL!!! TNT Champion @RealWardlow retains the title after that explosive match against Brian Cage! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bTTEip5sLZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.