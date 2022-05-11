During his recent interview on the Superstar Crossover podcast AEW’s Wardlow was asked whether he’s ever watched the WWE product, something Mr. Mayhem admits to doing, but only since Cody Rhodes returned earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. Check out Wardlow’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he started watching WWE once Cody Rhodes made his return there:

I mean, I’ll be honest, you know, I mentioned Cody [Rhodes], I feel like him going there [WWE] has been the reason I’ve kind of, you know, watched a little bit, because I got into the business late. I really don’t have that many friends.

How he doesn’t have too many friends in general:

I don’t have many friends in general, by choice. But I really don’t know that many people over in WWE, so I don’t — there’s nobody I watch on WWE that I’d know personally other than Cody. So him going back has caused me to watch a few things just to see what he’s doing over there.

