AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with Telegram & Gazette to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he hopes to bring back the TNT title open challenge made famous by Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks all the work he did to become a wrestler:

“Everything I’ve ever done has been to prepare myself for professional wrestling and to make myself a better professional wrestler. Taking up jiu-jitsu and boxing was to better condition myself and legitimize myself.”

On delivering his symphony of powerbombs:

“My back is pretty large and pretty strong, so I guess all of my years in the gym have prepared me to powerbomb anyone. Before matches I always stretch a little bit to get warmed up; there’s a little routine that I go through before a match.”

Wants to bring back the TNT title open challenge:

“That’s actually my number one priority. I want to bring back the open challenge. I’m not sure if that’s what we’re going to do but I would definitely like to bring that back. Right now I have the original design, which I love, and I don’t have any plans to customize it. If they give me the opportunity, maybe I will, but I do love the original.”