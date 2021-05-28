AEW star Wardlow recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness magazine about his career trajectory in the promotion, where the Pinnacle member reveals that he knew he wanted to be a pro-wrestler since he was in high school, then later reflects on his now classic cage match with Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he made the decision to be a wrestler in high school:

“I grew up on the Hulk Hogans and the Ultimate Warriors. It was the Arnold and Sylvester Stallone era. In elementary school, I had a Bowflex cable system in my bedroom … a very small bedroom [laughs], and it took up the entire bedroom, but that’s how much I loved working out. Dave Bautista was blowing up in the wrestling world, and I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘That’s it, that’s what I am gonna be.”

Recalls his first wrestling match ever:

“I think there may have been 25 or 30 people there. But it’s so much adrenaline, like you can’t even comprehend it. I was asked how long I had been wrestling, and people were surprised that it was my first match. In that moment, I knew that this was what I was meant to do.”

Reflects on his cage match with Cody Rhodes:

“I remember me and Cody squaring off in the ring. And that’s it. I don’t remember the entrances, or anything else. When I got backstage, I was so overcome with emotion because I had put so much pressure on myself. This was my literal dream coming true.”