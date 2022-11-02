AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including how Mr. Mayhem felt about getting whipped by MJF during the build-up to their Double or Nothing grudge match. Check out how Wardlow felt about the subject, where he thanks God for adrenaline, in the highlights below.

How much he was dreading taking the belt lashes from MJF:

To be 100% honest, I was really dreading that. Obviously, being whipped with a belt, it’s kind of hard to go into that thinking positively. The adrenaline from the crowd is something you really can’t explain until you felt it. When he smacked me that first time, in my head, I’m like, ‘Gosh, this is gonna suck.’

Says he felt much more comfortable after the first lash, adding that his smile in the moment after was geniune: