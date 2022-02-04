AEW star Wardlow recently spoke with Web Is Jericho about all things pro-wrestling, including how his character reflects his real-life persona, and how excited he is to show fans what he can go on the microphone. Highlights from the interview are below.

How his character relates to his real-life persona:

Absolutely. My character on TV really isn’t a character. My last name is Wardlow. Who you see out there is me. There’s different sides to me. Outside of the ring, I’m usually a very quiet person, so that’s very similar. Outside of the ring I also used to be the maniac you see inside of the ring, but that gets you in legal trouble. I get to be myself in the wrestling ring without having to worry about going to jail for beating somebody to a pulp.

Says he’s excited to show his skills on the microphone: