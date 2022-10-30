AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently joined the ESPR podcast for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Mr. Mayhem naming what he thinks was the biggest moment in his career with the promotion thus far.

At Revolution 2022 Wardlow won the Face of the Revolution Ladder match to earn a future opportunity at the TNT title, but he believes his involvement in the MJF and CM Punk dog-collar match, where he turned face, was the superior moment. Highlights from the interview are below

On getting involved in the Dog Collar match at Revolution:

“That was possibly the best moment of my career, which is crazy because earlier that night, I won the Revolution ladder match, and that was the biggest moment of my career, and felt amazing.”

How crazy the crowd went for the moment:

“So it’s crazy that was overshadowed by this moment because when I sat that ring down, and I turned around and walked back up the ramp, the reaction from the crowd was so powerful. I just knew in that moment that we did it. Like we did it, and this is going to be bigger than I ever imagined.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)