Wardlow is in the middle of a feud with MJF as they are slated to battle at AEW Double or Nothing. The AEW recently discussed the original concept for his character. The AEW star spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for a new interview.

“The original plans for my character essentially, still what they are, with just a little altered with the Max thing,” he said (per Fighful). “It’s still, Wardlow is Wardlow. He’s Ric Flair meets James Bond meets John Wick. Wardlow is always going to be dressed nice, always in a suit, always with a beautiful lady on his arm and whooping ass. That’s what you always expect from Wardlow. Essentially, that’s where we’re at, we just gave Wardlow the role of the bodyguard protecting Max.”

Wardlow was also asked about his original debut video, which showed scars on his shoulder.