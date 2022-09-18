During his recent appearance on the Dynamite Download podcast, Wardlow discussed many topics.

During it, he spoke about not being shy to get guidance from others. There are plenty of veterans in the promotion such as Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, Paul Wight, Arn Anderson, and QT Marshall.

“[Billy Gunn] helped me for a long time when I was going through that [phase where I was] just murdering everybody. […] It was him giving me some sort of tweak every week. I just remember being so excited every week to come back every week to do it again and tweak whatever we had talked about. I’d fix that and he’d have something new for me. It was really this cool thing for a while and he still helps me to this day.”

Wardlow also expressed his love and respect for Cody Rhodes despite him no longer being part of the promotion.

“I love Cody and I’ll always support Cody no matter what he’s doing. He’s never been anything but kind and supportive of me and I’ve never seen him be anything other than that with other people.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc