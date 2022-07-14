Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest opened with new TNT champion Wardlow, fresh off his victory over Scorpio Sky one week ago, defending the gold against top superstar Orange Cassidy.

The match was a very competitive back-and-forth that also saw a number of fun gags and a cameo from Danhausen, but in the end Mr. Mayhem would pick up the win after connecting with a powerbomb and a stacked pin. This marks Wardlow’s first successful title defense. Highlights are below.

