Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Cleveland Ohio featured Wardlow defending his TNT championship against the Honk, Ryan Nemeth.

The showdown didn’t last very long, with Mr. Mayhem picking up the win in dominant fashion after connecting with a powerbomb. Watching from the stage was Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Chris Sabin from MCMG. Lethal and MCMG will be taking on the champ, as well as FTR, at next weekend’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

That wasn’t a good start for the #HollywoodHunk Ryan Nemeth, with Wardlow nearly decapitating him in the opening minutes of this bout! #AEWRampage is on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/6dgnuwFXsN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

And the powerbomb gets the victory for the TNT Champion Wardlow tonight on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/PEwyMmUPwq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2022

