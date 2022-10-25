Wardlow confirmed reports that Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho have stepped up as locker room leaders in AEW.

While speaking on ‘ESPR Wrestling,’ the AEW TNT Champion was asked about the backstage situations in the company over the last couple of months such as the All Out brawl, the altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, and others.

“Everybody backstage has done such a great job at communicating and we’ve been, honestly through all the, you know, you said ‘chaos’… fortunately, on the inside, it has made us so much tighter and I feel like since all that stuff happened, these past couple months have really changed the locker room and we have some really, really positive leadership. Guys like [Chris] Jericho and [Jon] Moxley and Bryan Danielson, they are true leaders and very passionate and they’ve done such a good job of getting the locker room together and on the same page and getting our company on the right track. Yeah, absolutely [it feels like a cohesive unit again]… We talked about this recently. I really feel like our locker room is as tight as it was when we first started a few years ago because when we first started man, we were all on the same mission, we were a family and then we survived COVID together where we spent more time with each other than our families.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling