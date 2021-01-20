AEW star Wardlow was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss the differences between high-spots and psychology during matchups, naming MJF and Adam Page as two workers who really impress him. Hear what the big man had to say below.

Depends on who you’re working with. I haven’t had a great amount of matches, but the ones I have been involved with, there have been some individuals where it’s like, ‘we have this spot, this spot, and this spot.’ Then some I’ve worked with really take their time and ponder and think about things and how it makes sense. [Hangman] Page was one that I was really impressed by. The way he dissected things and wanted everything to make sense and click. I really appreciated that. That’s one thing about Max [MJF], he’s big on psychology and storytelling. I’ve witnessed Max come into situations where people are talking about hitting spot after spot after spot and he comes in and is like, ‘Guys, that makes no sense.’ He gets it and that’s why he so successful at such a young age. I do appreciate when Max comes in and is like ‘let’s tell a story and make this make sense.’

Wardlow’s full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)