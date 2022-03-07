During his recent interview with Wrestling Inc. AEW superstar Wardlow spoke about Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor, and what he thinks that will mean for the promotion’s future. Highlights from the interview are below.

Believes that ROH will thrive like never before under Tony Khan:

“I think it is awesome, just for the world of wrestling in general. We’ve obviously seen what Tony can do with a product, so I believe Ring of Honor is about to thrive like never before.”

Says he wants ROH to succeed so there is more work for other talents:

“I would just like to see another quality wrestling product. Not just another option, but a real option. A good option. An enjoyable, entertaining option. Just something a little different. There’s so much talent in the business of wrestling and there’s so many free agents, I feel like Ring of Honor’s going to be a great place for all of these talents and people to go and shine like they deserve.”

