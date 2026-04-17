Wardlow says his long-awaited return to the ring may finally be close after more than two years away from consistent competition.

The AEW powerhouse has been sidelined since March 2024, with only a brief appearance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in August 2025. Reports later suggested he suffered a torn pectoral muscle, adding to a series of setbacks that also included a serious car accident.

Speaking with BCP+, Wardlow didn’t hide how difficult the time away has been.

“I miss wrestling so much I can’t even put into words. It’s been over two years since I’ve wrestled. So it has been a rough two years.”

Despite the extended absence, Wardlow made it clear that his recovery is nearing its end and that a return is within reach.

“I am so excited to get back to wrestling in front of a live crowd… And we’re very, very close to being ready.”

He also promised that fans should expect a different version of him when he steps back into the ring.

“We are most definitely going to come back the biggest baddest version of Wardlow that anybody’s ever seen.”

Wardlow’s comments suggest that his return is not just a possibility but an imminent reality. After dealing with injuries and stalled momentum, he now appears focused on reestablishing himself as one of AEW’s most dominant physical forces.

His absence has been significant, especially considering how quickly he rose through the ranks before being sidelined. A strong return could immediately position him back into a prominent role, particularly if AEW leans into his history as a destructive, hard-hitting performer.

In a roster filled with established names and rising stars, Wardlow’s comeback presents an opportunity to reintroduce a powerhouse presence that AEW has been missing. If he delivers on his promise, his return could shift the landscape and reinsert him into the conversation as a top-tier threat.