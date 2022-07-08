AEW superstar and new TNT champion Wardlow was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio, where Mr. Mayhem spoke about his triumph title win on Wednesday’s Dynamite, and how his old Pinnacle friends FTR helped calm his nerves prior to his match. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Cash Wheeler calmed his nerves before the match, and how FTR are always helping him out:

“Honestly, I’m normally extremely nervous and on edge and focused, just tunnel vision type focus. Before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why. Cash (Wheeler) gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before. That might have helped calm my nerves. Cash and Dax (Harwood) are always helping me out, those guys are phenomenal. I think Cash got in my head a little and reminded me to breathe and have fun and enjoy the moment and absorb it. ‘Tonight could be one of those nights that you want remember forever so make sure you absorb it so you can remember it.’ I tried to do that and I feel I did do that. Oddly enough, it was the most comfortable I felt in the ring.”

How the only time he felt that comfortable prior was against CM Punk:

“The only time I felt similar was (against) CM Punk. It was kind of the same experience. That match and this match were the only two times I looked around at the crowd and looked at people and interacted with people and absorbed the moment and had fun in the match, other than getting kicked directly in the balls, other than that, a lot of fun.”

