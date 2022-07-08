Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Rochester saw Wardlow defeat Scorpion Sky to become the company’s new TNT champion. Mr. Mayhem commented in his landmark achievement and thanked his fans in a new tweet. He writes, “Last night was very special for many reasons. Simply, thank you.”

Dynamite also saw QT Marshall confronting the Dark Order, who was being led out by Negative One, the son of Brodie Lee. Marshall explains his decision to call out the young child on Twitter. He writes, “I did. I’m sick of this BS taking air time from the young talent in AEW. Everyone getting fooled by the “Good guys” gets real old. Just know, all of your favorite good guys, 9 out of 10 times… are evil, mean human beings that faking it for likes and retweets”