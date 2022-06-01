Wardlow’s big push is expected to continue now that he’s free from MJF and finally signed to AEW in the storylines. Mr. Mayhem destroyed MJF in the opener of Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, forcing him to leave on a stretcher.

Word now is that Wardlow will be receiving a new theme song soon. Fightful Select notes that the theme song has been completed, but there’s no confirmation on when it will debut. There was some talk of premiering the new theme on tonight’s Dynamite from Los Angeles, but that has not been confirmed.

For those who missed it, Wardlow took to Twitter this week for his first public comments since defeating MJF at Double Or Nothing. He thanked the fans, the company, and AEW President Tony Khan.

“Thank you Las Vegas. Thank you @AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan. And most importantly thank you to the fans [folded hands emoji] Time to work #LFG,” he wrote.

As noted, Wardlow is scheduled to face JD Drake on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

