AEW superstar Wardlow recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where Mr. Mayhem spoke on a number of pro-wrestling-related topics including his thoughts on being compared to Batista, and whether he would ever be interested in signing with WWE. Highlights can be found below.

Says he is very happy in AEW when asked about potentially joining WWE:

“I’m very very happy where I am. I never say never about anything in life, but as of right now, I’m very happy where I am.”

On comparisons to Batista and how they flatter him:

“I am always very flattered with comparisons to Batista. Of course, I have to have some more confidence, so I’ll go out on a limb and say that I am better than Batista, which I know is a hell of a statement, but any comparisons to him are honestly flattering. I was a huge Batista fan. Very much a large reason why I’m sitting here talking to you today.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)