Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas opened with Wardlow taking on Shawn Spears in a steel cage match, with Mr. Mayhem’s current rival, MJF, serving as the special guest referee.

While the heels took advantage of the two-on-one advantage for a large portion of the match, Wardlow managed to avoid a chair shot that knocked MJF out, then won the bout after hitting a series of powerbombs on Spears. Since Wardlow didn’t lay a hand on MJF, won the match, and took 10 lashes the week prior, his match with MJF is now official for Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

UPDATED CARD FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Wardlow vs. MJF

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

