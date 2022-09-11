AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow walked the runway for David Alan Clothing at yesterday’s celebrity fashion show in New York City. Mr. Mayhem would comment on his modeling skills by writing the following on Twitter: “Need to do more of these.”

TBS champion Jade Cargill responded to an AEW tweet asking if she was cocky or confident. That b**ch writes back, “Both. Cause who’s gonna stop me?!”