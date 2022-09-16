AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently appeared on the Dynamite Download show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the War Pig advocating for the promotion to return to their “day one vibes” following a ton of negative press from the backstage drama that occurred at ALL OUT. Check out Wardlow’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks it is very important for the backstage atmosphere of AEW to return to its day one vibe:

“It’s more important now more than ever. It was already necessary for me to turn it up, but where we are in the current state of AEW, it is even that much more important to amp it the fuck up. That’s just what it is. It’s time for everybody to step it up. Everybody that is talking about not having an opportunity, here is your opportunity. Here is everyone’s chance to step it up. It’s time to get back to the day one vibe.”

Says he already feels like things are returning to the way it was”

“When it started, we were a family and we survived COVID like a family. We saw each other more than we saw our families. We’re most definitely getting back, literally just this past week, it really felt like that strong bond again. We’re on the right track now, it’s great.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)