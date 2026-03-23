A familiar AEW powerhouse was spotted behind the scenes during a big pay-per-view weekend.

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow was reportedly backstage at the Crypto.com Arena for the AEW Revolution 2026 Pay-Per-View in Los Angeles, CA.

While his presence caught the attention of many, he was said to be visiting rather than appearing in any official capacity on the show.

Wardlow has been sidelined while recovering from an injury he suffered in 2025, which came shortly after making his in-ring return.

As of now, there is still no confirmation regarding when he might be cleared to compete again.

Behind the scenes sighting.

But no return just yet.

Outside of wrestling, Wardlow has been keeping busy with other projects, including his involvement in the upcoming American Gladiators reboot, where he has already filmed two seasons.

At this point, there is no word on any immediate plans for his AEW return.

Further updates are expected once more details become available.

(H/T: Fightful Select)