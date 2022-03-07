Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view featured the promotion’s second annual Face of the Revolution ladder match, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the TNT championship.

Competing in the match was Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Christian Cage, and Orange Cassidy. The bout was full of excitement from start to finish, but it would be Wardlow who climbed the ladder to retrieve the brass ring. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Revolution can be found here.