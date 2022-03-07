Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view featured the promotion’s second annual Face of the Revolution ladder match, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the TNT championship.
Competing in the match was Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Christian Cage, and Orange Cassidy. The bout was full of excitement from start to finish, but it would be Wardlow who climbed the ladder to retrieve the brass ring. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
.@orangecassidy employs some unique tactics to become the #FaceOfTheRevolution!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
#Limitless @RealKeithLee showing off his athleticism here in the #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Match!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
#PowerHouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs uses @orangecassidy as a weapon to crush the ladder into the face of @RealKeithLee!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Is this legal?! @DanhausenAD launching a curse on @starkmanjones and @RealWardlow!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Will @RealWardlow be the #FaceOfTheRevolution after this violent Ladder Match?
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Full results to tonight’s Revolution can be found here.