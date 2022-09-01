AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with Athletes and the Arts about a bunch of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he worked the first Blood & Guts matchup with a torn calf, and how his body is dealing with a number of minor injuries and tears. Check out Mr. Mayhem’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Recalls tearing his calf prior to the first Blood and Guts matchup, but keeping it a secret so he could still compete:

“I’m wrestling year-round with injuries. I got in trouble with Doc [Doc Sampson] one time because I didn’t tell anybody about a torn calf that blew out doing sprints because I was getting prepared for Blood and Guts and I wasn’t going to miss that match for nothing.”

Says he is pretty banged up right now with multiple tears:

“I hid it and wrestled with a completely torn calf. I have tears in my knee, my shoulders, I’m a mess, but we love it and this is what we do.”

