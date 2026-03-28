Wardlow may have been absent from AEW television for the past two years, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to see him back in action.

Just in a very different setting.

With a different name.

The former TNT Champion of All Elite Wrestling has officially resurfaced as part of the rebooted American Gladiators series, where he will compete under the name “Fang.” Wardlow confirmed the news on social media while sharing a promotional video revealing the identities of the new cast (see video below).

“Wardlow is officially FANG!” he wrote. “One of the new American Gladiators which debuts April 17th on Amazon Prime Video.”

He continued, “Very excited for this. I grew up watching this show so little me is very proud to say, I am an American Gladiator! Pretty wild. Hope y’all are ready!”

It’s a notable next chapter for the powerhouse, who hasn’t wrestled a match in AEW since March 2024.

And he’s not alone.

Several familiar names from the wrestling world are also part of the American Gladiators revival cast. Jessica “J-Rod” Roden (Supernova), Kailey “Kamille” Latimer (Hurricane), Eric “Rick Boogs” Bugenhagen (The Bull), and Jessie “Mr. Pectacular” Godderz (Steel) are all set to compete in the series. Meanwhile, two-time WWE Champion Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will serve as the show’s host.

Quite the lineup.

Wardlow was once positioned as one of AEW’s top rising stars, highlighted by multiple TNT Championship reigns and dominant undefeated streaks. However, his momentum stalled in recent years, with his last in-ring appearance coming in a losing effort against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

He briefly resurfaced at AEW Forbidden Door in August 2025 as a member of the Don Callis Family, but reports later indicated he suffered a torn pec during that segment. He has not appeared for the company since.

Now, with a fresh look and a new persona, Wardlow’s return to the spotlight is right around the corner.

Just not inside a wrestling ring.