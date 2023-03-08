AEW TNT Champion Wardlow was the victim of a car break-in last night.

As seen in the video below, Wardlow took to Twitter to reveal that his rental car was broken into. The thief stole his luggage, which had his AEW TNT Title belt, his ring boots, and everything else in them.

“Well thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me. My TNT Title, my ring gear, my boots, my whole life, were in those bags. I don’t know if that means I’ll have to beat the shit out of Hobbs in these clothes I’m wearing right now, but one way or another I’m going to make it to Sacramento and we’re going to get this shit done. Whoever did do this, better thank God that I didn’t catch you in the act because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is,” Wardlow said.

Wardlow is set to defend the TNT Title against Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Sacramento. He won the title by defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

You can see Wardlow’s full video below:

Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least…. Damn pic.twitter.com/07un3lfhd9 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 8, 2023

