WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, including a high-stakes showdown ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one with Jade Cargill in a WarGames advantage match on the November 20 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The winner will earn the advantage for their respective team heading into the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 28.

Flair will join forces with Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley to take on the team of Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence members Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Also announced for Friday’s show is a non-title singles match featuring Trick Williams against Damian Priest.

In tag-team action, Bakusai members Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki will square off against The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.