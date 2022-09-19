WarGames is headed to WWE Survivor Series for the first time ever.

It was announced today that Survivor Series will feature men’s and women’s WarGames matches for the first time ever. WWE will be announcing the RAW an SmackDown teams for the double-cage matches in the coming weeks.

WWE brought WarGames back in 2017 for a WWE NXT TakeOver event. The special event was held in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The December 5, 2021 women’s WarGames match saw Cora Jade, Raquel Rodriguez, Alba Fyre and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY defeat Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, while the men’s main event of the night saw Team 2.0 (Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker) defeat Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Butch, Max Dupri, Johnny Gargano).

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Below is WWEe's full announcement issued to us today:



WarGames Matches to headline Survivor Series for first time in WWE history



STAMFORD, Conn., September 19, 2022 – WWE today announced that Survivor Series will feature both men’s and women’s WarGames matches. The Premium Live Event – branded WWE Survivor Series WarGames – will take place on Saturday, November 26 from TD Garden in Boston. The news was first reported by David Shoemaker of The Ringer.



This marks the first time in history that WarGames matches will take place on a WWE-branded event.



The men’s and women’s Survivor Series WarGames matches will feature teams of WWE Superstars stepping inside a massive steel cage surrounding two rings. The match begins with one member from each team facing off, before additional competitors are added every few minutes thereafter. Once all Superstars have entered WarGames, a victory can be attained via pinfall or submission.



Tickets for Survivor Series WarGames are currently on sale through Ticketmaster and the event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information regarding Survivor Series WarGames will be announced in the coming weeks.



