– WWE released the official promotional trailers for this week’s NXT and SmackDown shows, which air on Tuesday on USA Network and Friday on FOX, respectively. Check them out below.

– As noted, WarGames returns at WWE Survivor Series 2023 on November 25 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the company aired an official graphic running down the rules for WarGames: The Match Beyond. Check out the rules for WarGames on 11/25 below.

– WWE announced combo tickets for WrestleMania 40 Week events for 2024, including Raw After WrestleMania, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, go on sale starting this Friday morning, November 17 at 10/9c. For more information, check out the tweet from WWE posted below.