Indie sensation WARHORSE recently joined Straight Talk Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about his career, which included WARHORSE opening up about how he gets labeled as a comedy wrestler due to his personality, a label that he is not a big fan of. He later adds that he wrestled top NJPW talent Hiromu Takahashi in a match that has yet to be release, calling it some of his finest work. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he recently had a match with Hiromu Takahashi that he believes was his finest work to date:

I had a match, it’s not been released yet. There’s a couple things around this match that hopefully it’ll see the light of day soon. They’re working on it, it’s through the editing process, it’s getting shopped around for a couple things. I don’t wanna speak too much on it. But, I had a match earlier this year with Hiromu Takahashi. Maybe my finest work all year, maybe. Maybe my finest work all year.

How he gets categorized as a comedy wrestler:

But personally, I was at a low point going into that match and I knew I wanted to prove myself that I could hang with people like that because for a long time — I mean, I get how I look, I know how I talk, I know what kind of promos I do. But I get lumped in with comedy gimmicks. I don’t do comedy. I’ve never done comedy ever, ever. I might be the funniest guy in wrestling… Yeah, God forbid I have a personality. But, doesn’t mean I’m a comedy wrestler so soon as that bell rings, I’m here to kick ass and take names. So, it’s nice to step in the ring with a professional like Hiromu and be able to tear it up with him.

