Warhorse Says Indie Wrestling Is Alive And Well, Hypes His Dynamite Match With Cody, Thanks Fans For Getting Him The Opportunity

Indie superstar Warhorse spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype his TNT title showdown against Cody Rhodes on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says indie wrestling is alive and well:

I’ll be head banging like nobody’s business on TNT. People are going to see independent wrestling is alive and well. That’s the most important part of this match to me. Indie wrestling is going to rise to the occasion.

Thanks his fans for getting him matchup against Cody:

None of this happens without my fans. People kept getting louder and louder, and they kept blowing up Cody about the match. Them getting riled up and fired up got me on television.

Looking to cut a promo on Dynamite: