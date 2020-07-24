Warhorse to Challenge AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes

Warhorse is headed to AEW Dynamite next week.

AEW announced today that indie star Warhorse will be the one to answer Cody’s Open Challenge for the TNT Title on next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan noted earlier this week that Cody would be defending against one of the top indie wrestlers in the world. He made the same claim this past week, and Cody’s opponent ended up being Eddie Kingston. Cody retained over Kingston in this week’s Dynamite opener.

Next week’s Dynamite episode will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. Below is the updated line-up:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Texas Tornado match

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante in a non-title match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, The Best Friends

* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Warhorse

You asked for it. You got it.

Next week on Dynamite – @CodyRhodes defends his TNT Championship against the challenger @JPWARHORSE. Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/QOds91Suaf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 24, 2020

