The Warlord says he received permission to use the WWF name during Demolition’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, then was surprised when a mention was bleeped. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, he recalled asking about the wording before taking the stage.

Warlord said he had initially been asked to say WWE, but wanted to describe Demolition’s championship reign using the company’s name from that period. He recalled getting approval to say “old WWF,” then said the second mention was censored when people watched the ceremony.

“I don’t know why cuz they gave me the permission. I mean, it’s not like I went behind anybody’s back.”

WrestlingHeadlines’ coverage of the April 17 ceremony noted the bleep during his discussion of Demolition’s title reign. Warlord joined Haku and Arn Anderson in inducting Ax and Smash into the 2026 class.

Source: The Warlord on Developmentally Speaking. The interview was published on June 8, 2026.