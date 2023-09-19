Warner Bros. Discovery issued the following press release via the Hollywood Reporter announcing that a live sports option is coming to its MAX streaming platform.

The new tier, which will begin on October 5th, is called Bleacher Report Sports Add-On and will feature options from the NHL, NBA, NCAA, and MLB. The launch will happen right in time for the MLB playoffs and will charge customers an extra $10 a month on top of MAX’s monthly subscription fee.

One league that is not currently listed is AEW, who are currently in the middle of TV Rights negotiations with WBD. AEW President Tony Khan has publicly stated that he hopes to get the promotion and its library on MAX at some point, but that has not happened as of yet.

You can read full details about the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On here.