Fans often focus on AEW’s weekly ratings when Dynamite viewership numbers are released, but according to Andrew Zarian of Beyond The Bell, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) is not concerned with the internet chatter.

Zarian shared that WBD executives, who are in key positions, aren’t impacted by the online discussions about the ratings. He said,

“I’ve been hearing very positive stuff from WBD. I brought up the ratings and the internet chatter to them and they don’t care. It doesn’t even resonate. The messaging on the internet is not even resonating with these people and they’re in key positions there.”

This comes after AEW and WBD announced a multi-year rights deal in October 2024, ensuring AEW programming remains on WBD networks and platforms for the foreseeable future.

AEW has aired on TNT or TBS since October 2019, with Dynamite’s debut.

The Minecraft Movie is sponsoring the match between Kyle Fletcher and Brody King on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The promotional graphic for the match, which you can see below, features Minecraft blocks surrounding the competitors.

TONIGHT!#AEWDynamite

St. Paul, MN

Live at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax Brody King vs Kyle Fletcher After his blazing comments on #AEWCollision, The Protostar @KyleFletcherPro will battle 1-on-1 against @BrodyxKing TONIGHT crafted to you by @AMinecraftMovie, only in… pic.twitter.com/REBv46B8gO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2025

AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland has confirmed that he’s signed a contract extension through 2029, assuring fans that they have him for the next five years.

Earlier today, Strickland wrote the following on Twitter, “Yall got these next 5 years with me then I’m [peace sign emoji]. Enjoy the show.”