Following the passing of Jay Briscoe, fans have been hoping to see Mark Briscoe work in AEW.

As previously noted, Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t let Tony Khan use The Briscoe Brothers on AEW TV because of the anti-gay comments Jay made a decade ago. He repeatedly apologized for the comments and noted he had learned from his mistake.

Fans have pointed out the hypocrisy of Warner Bros. Discovery for allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to go on the air after footage leaked of him slapping his wife.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Mark still won’t be allowed on AEW television.

“I already know the answer,” Meltzer said. “The answer is no. I can’t tell you more. It could change but that’s the answer.” Meltzer continued, “Hopefully it’ll change but that is the answer. It could change. Hopefully, it does change. It’s a very bad answer. Perhaps there will be a furor that it’ll change. It should change, of course.”

