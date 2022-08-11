Warner Bros. Discovery is apparently in possession of more than 100 WCW theme songs.

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Fightful Select and claimed there’s an entire catalog of WCW theme songs that is still owned by Warner. WWE reportedly never took ownership of the songs as a part of the WCW sale back in 2001.

Hart noted that the catalog includes many WCW theme songs that made it to TV, plus a lot of unreleased songs, including songs for Raven and Perry Saturn. Hart said there has to be well over 100 songs that are just “collecting dust. He said he’s hopeful that someone will look into the catalog and eventually release the tracks.

AEW and their music department is at least aware of Hart’s claims.

It wasn’t clear which Warner division is, or was, in possession of the songs, but it’s possible that they now fall under Warner Bros. Discovery after the recent merger. Previous assets and companies under the original Warner/Time Warner umbrellas have been sold to others or spun off as independent companies over the years. It remains to be seen who actually ended up with the WCW songs.

“Well, you know what’s really strange? It turned out great, but they still got all of our songs down there with their publishing company,” Hart said. “They never released anything. So there’s a hundred and something songs just sitting down there waiting for somebody to use them. That was owned by Turner. WCW has them, but when Vince bought all the tapes up here in WWE, they didn’t get the rights to the music.”

Hart continued, “They’re all individual tracks that, I guess, if anybody wanted to use them, if Turner and them even have a publishing company. Who knows what they have down there?”

On a related note, Hart said the current WWE Superstar that he would want to manage the most is Omos.

