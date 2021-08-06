WarnerMedia is looking to hire a Director of Scripted Development & Programming for AEW.

A new Warner Bros. Careers job posting reveals that WarnerMedia is looking to fill the role this month to go with the new AEW-related programming in the works. The job is based out of Burbank, California, and is a Fixed Term position.

The job description reads like this:

The Job Starting in August 2021 AEW is expanding from one two-hour weekly live show to a second weekly live one-hour show as well as adding quarterly specials. As well, we have 4 other AEW series in various stages of development (including Rhodes to the Top to be launched this year) and are helping them expand into various ancillary businesses such as comics, NFTs, EST distribution, streaming, etc. The project hire will primarily focus on helping with creative oversight of AEW on all fronts and helping to facilitate workflow across various departments such as biz dev, marketing, pr, etc. Secondarily, hire will assume back-up responsibilities for all current TNets Original Scripted Programming functions. The Daily day-to-day tasks and responsibilities * Staying on top of current creative and upcoming creative for all AEW projects

* Working with all departments to facilitate needs regarding the marketing, pr., etc. related to AEW

* Reviews and analyzes scripts, books, and film that are submitted. Determining if the submissions meet the creative direction of the Company.

* Hearing and evaluating pitches to determine if the value of the pitch meets the creative direction of the Company.

* Provides creative, and clear and concise notes that serve to strengthen projects in development. The Essentials required experience, skills, or qualifications * Experience at the executive level in the television industry – particular focus on wrestling.

* Must have excellent relationships within the entertainment community and be someone with whom the community is eager to work with.

* Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects under time constraints.

* Excellent communication, presentation, strategic creative and storytelling skills.

* Builds and maintains collaborative relationships. The Perks * Exclusive WarnerMedia events and advance screenings

* Paid time off every year to volunteer for eligible employees

* Access to well-being tools, resources, and freebies

* Access to in-house learning and development resources

* Part of the WarnerMedia family of powerhouse brands

