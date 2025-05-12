The first step for Shotzi’s post-WWE career took place this past weekend.

A mysterious vignette aired during the MLW Azteca Lucha special on May 10, teasing the arrival of a new force by noting, “THE WARNING SHOTZ WILL BE FIRED.”

The video hinted at a major debut set for June 26, ominously warning that “hearts will turn black” and “warning shotz will be fired.” The segment concluded with a promotional spot for MLW’s upcoming Summer of the Beasts event in New York City.

This tease follows recent news that Shotzi was not re-signed by WWE when her most recent contract expired. Earlier this month, Shotzi acknowledged her impending WWE departure with a promo on social media, sparking speculation about her next move—which now appears to involve Major League Wrestling.