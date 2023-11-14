A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Xia Li continued her dominant ways with an impressive victory over former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell.

It was announced by Michael Cole that on this week’s episode of NXT on USA, which airs on Tuesday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., that Li will be involved in what is being called a “Warrior Tea Ceremony” with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, who she challenges for the title in a week’s time.

