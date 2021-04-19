Indie federation Warrior Wrestling out of Chicago has announced that their highly-anticipated women’s title matchup between Kylie Rae and AEW/NWA superstar Thunder Rosa has been rescheduled to their August 21st Stadium series.

Reports surfaced earlier this month revealing that the match would be postponed due to Rosa’s busy schedule with NWA and AEW, but instead of giving Rae a replacement opponent they decided to just delay. Rae was set to challenge for the IMPACT Knockouts title back at Bound For Glory, but decided to take a hiatus from wrestling instead. She would be replaced by Su Yung, who would go on to win the title before dropping it right back to current champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

(H/T PW Insider)