Chris Benne, Jason Void and Devine Chaos kept their championships at Warriors of Wrestling’s Brooklyn Beatdown in Brooklyn on September 19. Benne defeated Brad Hollister to retain the W.O.W. World Heavyweight Championship, while Void won a five-way defense of the No-Limits Championship against Mike Datello, All Go Nelli, Myron Malone and Joey Ace.

Devine Chaos beat HolyHell to retain the W.O.W. Tag Team Championship. The promotion’s published results list all three title matches as successful defenses, with no championship changes on the card.

Elsewhere, TNA wrestler KC Navarro defeated Roger Mendez, Max Bane beat Eroc and Anthony Vincent and Zae defeated the Hostile Collective. Glamzilla and Suzy defeated W.O.W. Women’s Champion Misty and Jalen White in a tag match, while Danny Storm beat Love Doug and Billy Bellini defeated Eric Moreno in the student showcase.

The event took place at Saint Peter Catholic Academy in Brooklyn. Warriors of Wrestling lists Benne, Void and Devine Chaos as its reigning champions following the show.

Source: Warriors of Wrestling’s official Brooklyn Beatdown results and title history.