When a top contender disappears from television days before headlining a major special, fans notice. When that absence follows a nationally televised crowd chant that made political headlines, speculation becomes inevitable.

Brody King did not appear on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Ontario, California, despite being just days away from challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam Australia. Instead of an in-ring presence, viewers were shown a video package hyping the upcoming title match.

The timing raised eyebrows.

Earlier this month, AEW’s February 4 Dynamite broadcast from Las Vegas featured loud “F— ICE” chants from the live crowd prior to the main event. The moment circulated widely on social media and drew mainstream attention. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, King’s absence this week was not coincidental. Dave Meltzer claimed the decision to keep him off the show came from above AEW President Tony Khan and stemmed from concerns that similar chants could break out again in Ontario.

Meltzer suggested corporate sensitivities were at play, stating, “You know what it is, nobody wants to get on [President] Trump’s bad side. If it wasn’t for that, nobody would care, it’s just a chant, but unfortunately [Warner Bros. Discovery are] trying to sell and get regulatory approval from a guy who is gonna take that stuff personal.”

The implication was clear: network-level caution rather than creative choice.

Warner Bros. Discovery quickly and forcefully pushed back. A source at the company denied any involvement in keeping King off television, and a formal statement followed. “Warner Bros. Discovery did not have any involvement in Brody King’s upcoming AEW schedule. Any speculation to the contrary is categorically false. Brody is scheduled to appear during the next AEW event, which will air this Saturday on TNT and HBO Max.”

As of this writing, AEW has not publicly commented on the situation. Both King and MJF were absent from Wednesday’s broadcast, though their championship bout was heavily promoted through video packages.

From a booking perspective, holding a challenger off television before a marquee title match is not unprecedented. Promotions often rotate talent strategically to preserve freshness or avoid overexposure. However, in a climate where live crowds can create unpredictable viral moments, corporate optics become part of the equation whether acknowledged or not.

The broader issue highlights a tension modern wrestling companies must navigate. Live audiences remain a core part of the product’s energy and authenticity, yet television partners operate within regulatory and political frameworks that can amplify off-script moments beyond the wrestling bubble. When chants move from arena noise to national headlines, business considerations inevitably follow.

Whether King’s absence was routine scheduling or a precaution shaped by recent controversy, the debate itself reflects how tightly intertwined wrestling, media partnerships, and public perception have become. As AEW prepares to present Grand Slam Australia on TNT and HBO Max, the focus will return to the ring. But the conversation about how far crowd expression can ripple into corporate decision-making is unlikely to disappear.