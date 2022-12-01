The Devil is in the details for AEW World Champion MJF, and his Reign of Terror is just beginning.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw MJF speak for the first time since William Regal helped him win the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. He name-dropped WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H, introduced his new Big Burberry Belt version of the AEW World Title, and then left Regal laying on the mat.

AEW tweeted a closer look at MJF’s suit and how “BETTER THAN YOU” is printed all over the fabric.

“The Devil is in the details,” they wrote with the photo seen below.

According to a MJF tag on Twitter, the suit was done by Nasir Suits of Miami, the same clothier that creates custom attire for many pro wrestling stars. It appears MJF’s suit may have been a response to UFC star Conor McGregor after their recent online spat. McGregor infamously wore a suit that said “FUCK YOU” all over while promoting his Floyd Mayweather fight in 2017.

MJF later tweeted the same line about how his Reign of Terror has just begin, writing, “The Reign of Terror has just begun.”

Ricky Starks, who will challenge MJF at the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite on December 14, responded and issued a warning to The Devil.

“You are going to run this company into the ground,” Starks wrote.

MJF has not responded to Starks as of this writing.

Below is video from last night’s Dynamite segment, along with the aforementioned tweets, including a closer look at MJF’s suit:

The Reign of Terror has just begun. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 1, 2022

You are going to run this company into the ground https://t.co/bET7Y1CoBS — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) December 1, 2022

