For an event built on spectacle, surprise, and atmosphere, the Royal Rumble rarely leaves fans feeling underwhelmed. Yet this year’s Premium Live Event sparked a noticeable online debate, not necessarily about match quality or booking decisions, but about something more intangible: energy. Social media was flooded with comments about the crowd, the lighting, and whether the presentation felt “big” enough for one of WWE’s tentpole shows.

Stephen Amell was among those who felt something was off.

The actor, who portrayed a wrestler in Heels and famously stepped into the ring at SummerSlam 2015, did not hedge when offering his take via iHeartRadio. “I thought the Rumble was bad,” Amell admitted, while also acknowledging that not every major show can hit at a main event level. He contrasted the experience with Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, which he attended live and described as far more enjoyable.

Amell’s criticism centered less on individual performances and more on presentation. “I just didn’t think it was great. I thought that the atmosphere – it seemed weird, like the arena was kind of empty, or was it?” he questioned. That observation mirrors what many fans noted online, particularly regarding the use of LED seat lighting that created an unusual visual effect on camera. Even with strong attendance figures reported, the broadcast aesthetic left portions of the stadium looking sparse.

For a company that has long mastered the optics of scale, that perception matters. As Amell put it, “The way that it looks and presents is important, and I thought that it looked and presented poorly, relative to previous Rumbles.” Coming from someone who has attended recent editions in San Antonio, Tampa, and Indianapolis, the comparison carries weight. In his view, those events simply felt bigger.

Not all of Amell’s commentary was critical. He singled out NXT standout Sol Ruca for her performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble, making it clear that she left a strong impression. Amell even suggested that WWE could fast-track her ascent. “I was watching that, being like: ‘They should just do it! She should just win!’” he enthused, adding that she gives off “old-school Lita vibes.” That type of endorsement speaks to Ruca’s character work and athletic presentation resonating beyond the usual NXT fanbase.

The broader takeaway is not that the Royal Rumble failed creatively across the board, but that production and atmosphere are now scrutinized as closely as booking. In an era where WWE emphasizes cinematic entrances, LED-heavy staging, and global stadium environments, visual coherence becomes part of the storytelling. If a crowd looks disengaged, even when it is not, the perception can affect how fans interpret the match quality itself.

Amell’s remarks highlight how modern wrestling is consumed through both live energy and broadcast optics. As production technology evolves, so does audience expectation. The Royal Rumble remains one of WWE’s signature events, but maintaining its aura requires more than star power and surprise entrants. It demands a presentation that feels unmistakably massive, whether you are in the building or watching from home.