A special moment took place after the WWE SmackDown taping for the Independence Day holiday episode this Friday on July 4, 2025 that took place inside PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. on Monday night after the June 30 live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

The post-show moment, which took place exclusively for the fans in attendance and will not be included on the two-hour WWE SmackDown on USA Network broadcast on 7/4, featured “Main Event” Jey Uso and a young man named Samuel singing the “Happy Birthday” song with the crowd to Cody Rhodes on his 40th birthday.

After the song, Uso dropped the cake top-side down on the mat, leading to Rhodes picking it up and voluntarily smashing the cake in his own face, to a big reaction from the the leader of the “YEET!” movement and the 14,000+ fans inside the sold out PPG Paints Arena.

Watch exclusive video footage and check out a full photo gallery of the Cody Rhodes 40th birthday celebration post-show segment from the 6/30 taping of WWE SmackDown for the 7/4 episode via the X players and Instagram embed featured below.

Additionally, for those interested you can check out complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 7/4/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

A special moment to conclude #WWERaw and #SmackDown in Pittsburgh. Jey Uso and Samuel wishing @CodyRhodes a Happy 40th Birthday! pic.twitter.com/FyOiYaRB6c — Juice Springsteen 🎙️ (@JuicySteen) July 1, 2025