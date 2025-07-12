AEW All In: Texas is live today from Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The highly-anticipated pay-per-view event gets underway with the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show starting at 1/12c on the company’s YouTube channel and other official digital platforms. This will lead directly into the pay-per-view event that kicks off at 3/2c.

Ahead of the show this afternoon, All Elite Wrestling has released a special time lapse video, which shows the massive Global Life Field venue being set up from start to finish for today’s record-breaking pay-per-view.

