A new theme and opening video debuted for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

Kicking off the May 7, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX from Detroit, Michigan was a new opening video, along with “You Wanted War” by Sum 41 as the new show theme song.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to comment on the new look for the open of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time Wednesday night program.

Khan wrote via X, “Thanks to Sum 41! We are kicking off Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite rwith the opening theme “You Wanted War!” on TBS Network + Max tonight, right NOW!”

“You Wanted War” is off the Sum 41 album “Heaven x Hell.”

